Maine Women’s Hockey Ties #15 UConn 2-2 Winning in Shootout and Loses Saturday 3-0

Friday

On Friday night, UConn took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st Period as Claire Murdoch scored with just 48.5 seconds left, assisted by Maya Serdachny.

In the 2nd Period the Black Bears tied the score with 2:01 gone, when Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Graceie Hanson and Kendall Sundby.

With 4:52 left in the 2nd Period, Mikayla Boarder scored on a power play, assisted by Ava Stevenson and Sam Morrison to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead.

UConn tied the score at 2-2, scoring on the power play with 6:59 gone in the 3rd Period. Jada Habisch scored, assisted by Ava Rinker and Kyla Josifovic.

After 2 scoreless overtime periods the game was declared a 2-2 draw, but Maine earned the extra Hockey East point by winning the shootout 3-2.

UConn outshot Maine 32-20. Maine was 1-2 on the power play while UConn was 1-3.

Julia Bachetti had 30 saves for Maine while Tia Chan had 18 saves for UConn.

Saturday

UConn scored a single goal in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Periods to beat Maine 3-0

UConn was 1-5 on the power play, scoring a power play goal in the 1st Period.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play.

Both teams had 33 shots.

Julia Bachetti had 30 saves for the Black Bears, while Tia Chan had 33 saves for UConn

UConn is now 14-8-2 overall and 12-3-2 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are now 6-18-1 overall and 5-12-1 in Hockey East.

Maine returns to The Alfond this coming weekend, to take on UNH. On Friday night, January 24th puck drops at 6 p.m. and then on Saturday, January 25th the puck drops at 4 p.m.