The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to #8 Colgate 5-2 on Friday night at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

The game was scoreless after the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period Colgate took a 2-0 lead before Maine scored with 4:30 left on a goal by Sade Sandilands assisted by Campbell Rucinski and Stephanie Jacob.

Colgate answered immediately scoring 24 seconds later to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the 2nd Period.

Campbell Rucinski scored with 8:36 gone in the 3rd Period, assisted by Stephanie Jacob and Gracie Hanson to draw Maine within 1 goal, 3-2.

But with 2:32 left to play Colgate scored on a power play and then scored an insurance goal with 1:52 on an empty-netter to make the final 5-2.

Colgate was 1-3 on the power play, while the Black Bears were 0-6.

Colgate outshot Mine 40-23.

Kiia Lahtinen had 35 saves in goal for the Black Bears.

Colgate is now 3-2, while Maine falls to 1-5.

The 2 teams play at 4:30 on Saturday afternoon, with the puck dropping at 4:30. It's Student Stein giveaway night. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+