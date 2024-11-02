Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to UVM 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the University of Vermont 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, November 2nd.

Maine took an early lead, scoring just 24 seconds into the game. Mikayla Boarder scored, assisted by Stephanie Jacob and Sam Morrison.

But Maine was whistled for a 5 minute major penalty for boarding, and Vermont capitalized, scoring a goal with 3:12 gone, to tie the game. Grace Nelles scored, assisted by Hailey Eikos and Ashley Kokavec.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Nelles scored the game winner, with 8:37 left in the 2nd Period, assisted by Ashley Kokavec and Rose-Marie Brochu.

Vermont outshot Maine 26-17.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Vermont was 1-4.

Kiiah Lahtinen had 24 saves for Maine, while Jane Gervais had 16 saves for Vermont.

Vermont improves to 3-7-0 overall and 2-4-0 in America East. Maine drops to 2-8-0 overall and 2-4-0 in America East.

The Black Bears are home next weekend when they will host Boston College on Friday, November 8th and Saturday November 9th with the puck dropping each night at 6 p.m.

