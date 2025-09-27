Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to #10 Quinnipiac 3-2
The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to #10 Quinnipiac 3-2 on Friday night, September 26th to open the 2025-26 season.
Trailing 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period, Maine would battle back to tie the score against the Bobcats. With 2:59 gone in the 2nd Period Haley Ryan scored Maine's 1st goal of the season, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Lila Shea.
Then with 6:37 left in the 2nd Period, Maine tied the game, as Grace Hanson scored a short-handed goal, assisted by Raegan Wum and Kendall Sunby.
Quinnipiac scored with 4:49 left in the 2nd Period, which proved to be the game-winner.
Maine was 0-2 on the power play, but their penalty kil was stellar as they killed off 7 Quinnipiac power plays.
Maine drew 7 penalties including a game misconduct for hitting to the head.
Quinnipiac outshot Maine 33-19.
Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine. She stopped 27 shots, including 12 in the 2nd Period and 12 in the 3rd Period.
The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, September 27th at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+
Maine is at Wisconsin October 3rd and 4th before they play their home opener on Friday, October 10th at 2 p.m. against St. Anselm.
