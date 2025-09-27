The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to #10 Quinnipiac 3-2 on Friday night, September 26th to open the 2025-26 season.

Trailing 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period, Maine would battle back to tie the score against the Bobcats. With 2:59 gone in the 2nd Period Haley Ryan scored Maine's 1st goal of the season, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Lila Shea.

Then with 6:37 left in the 2nd Period, Maine tied the game, as Grace Hanson scored a short-handed goal, assisted by Raegan Wum and Kendall Sunby.

Quinnipiac scored with 4:49 left in the 2nd Period, which proved to be the game-winner.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, but their penalty kil was stellar as they killed off 7 Quinnipiac power plays.

Maine drew 7 penalties including a game misconduct for hitting to the head.

Quinnipiac outshot Maine 33-19.

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine. She stopped 27 shots, including 12 in the 2nd Period and 12 in the 3rd Period.

The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, September 27th at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Maine is at Wisconsin October 3rd and 4th before they play their home opener on Friday, October 10th at 2 p.m. against St. Anselm.

