The Maine Women's Hockey Team won their 5th game in a row, beating Dartmouth 6-3 in Portland on Saturday afternoon, December 9th.

The Black Bears were led by Haley Ryan, who scored a natural hat-trick in the 2nd period. A natural hat-trick occurs when a player scores three consecutive goals, uninterrupted by any other player scoring for either team.

Her scoring spree started with a short-handed goal with 4:30 gone, scoring unassisted.

Then with 6:53 left in the period, she scored again, assisted by Courtney Colarullo.

The final goal was scored just 46 seconds later, assisted by Abby Latorella.

Maine made it 4-0 with just 16 left in the period, on a goal by Alyssa Wruble, assisted by Rahel Enzler and Cora Webber.

Dartmouth finally found the back of the net, with 6:20 left in the game, scoring on a power play. The goal was scored by Laura Fuoco assisted by Jenna Donohue and Izee Powell.

Just 1:16 later Maine answered, with a goal by Mira Seregely.

Dartmouth scored with 2:54 remaining, with a goal by Meredith Jensen, assisted by Caroline Appleyard.

Maine scored their final goal with 1:14 remaining when Ann-Frederique Guay scored, assisted by Ava Stevenson and Ida Kuoppala.

Dartmouth scored the final goal with 15.2 seconds left, on a goal by Mia Buonarosa, assisted by Caroline Appleyard and Olivia Paidosh.

Maine was 0-3 on the powerplay, while Dartmouth was 1-2.

Jorden Marrison was in net for Maine, turning away 31 shots. Eleanor Rogers was in goal for Dartmouth had had 32 saves.

Maine is now 9-8-0 while Dartmouth falls to 3-12-1. Maine is off until December 29th when they will play Colgate University in Pittsburgh at 4 p.m.