The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the University of New Hampshire 5-1 in an exhibition game at the Whittemore Center in New Hampshire on Saturday, September 20th.

Maine's lone goal came off of the stick of Lila Shea, assisted by Raegan Wurm.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

UNH scored 3 goals in the first 6 minutes of the 2nd Period to take a 4-1 led.

UNH's last goal came on a power play in the 3rd Period.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, and killed off 4 of the 5 UNH's power plays.

Julia Bachetti stopped 9 of 10 shots in the 1st Period for Maine. Madisyn Ryan was in net during the 2nd Period and Kiia Lahtinen stopped 8 of 9 shots in the 3rd Period.

UNH outshot Maine 25-24.

Maine begins the season at Quinnipiac University on Friday and Saturday, September 26th and 27th. The games Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. will both be on ESPN+. Maine is away at the University of Wisconsin October 3rd and 4th before their home opener on Friday, October 10th against St. Anselm College at 2 p.m.