Maine’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Announce Non-Conference Schedules

The University of Maine's Men's and Women's Basketball Teams have announced their 2023-24 non-conference schedules.

UMaine Women

Monday November 6 at Quinnipiac University

Thursday November 9 at La Salle University

Sunday November 12 vs. University of Massachusetts

Tuesday November 14 at University of Rhode Island

Friday November 24 at Drake Tournament

Saturday November 25 at Drake Tournament

Sunday November 26 at Drake Tournament

Thursday November 30 vs. Indiana University at Portland's Cross Insurance Center

Saturday December 3 at Fordham University

Wednesday December 6 vs. Harvard University

Sunday December 17 vs. James Madison University

Wednesday December 20 at Tulane Tournament

Thursday December 21 at Tulane Tournament

Saturday December 30 at University of Pennsylvania.

Maine Men

Monday November 6 at Charlotte

Wednesday November 8 vs. UMPI

Sunday November 12 vs. Merrimack College

Thursday November 16 vs. Northwestern State University in Jacksonville

Saturday November 18 at. University of North Florida

Wednesday November 22 at University of South Florida

Saturday, November 25 at Columbia University

Wednesday November 29 at Holy Cross

Sunday December 3 vs. Brown University

Wednesday December 6 at Boston University

Saturday December 9 vs. Central Connecticut State University

Monday December 18 at University of Central Florida

Thursday December 21 at Florida International University

Friday December 29 at University of Minnesota