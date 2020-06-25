Matt Mulligan Headlined A Lively Bunch Of Lincoln Locals

The Drive's Town of the Year Elite 8 road trip series continued on Wednesday in Lincoln, Maine, on the banks of Mattanawcook Pond.

Former 9-year NFL vet Matt Mulligan stopped by to bring the energy for his hometown:

Kelly Ryder, aka "The General," aka the Communications and Events Director for the town of Lincoln shared some of her secrets that have led to Lincoln receiving more votes than any other town in the tournament:

Ruth Birtz sat in for a few minutes and made sure she wasn't outdone by Kelly's passion:

Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Weatherbee joined the show after graciously allowing himself to be bumped for Matt Mulligan:

Melissa Quintela capped a busy day in Lincoln: