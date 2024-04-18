Mattanawcook Academy Baseball Beats Central 12-2

The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Baseball Team started the season with a win, beating the Central Red Devils 12-2 in East Corinth on Wednesday, April 17th.

The Lynx scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st, top of the 3rd and 4th and 6 runs in the top of the 6th inning. Central scored their 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Bradly Dill pitched the 6-inning complete game for the Lynx. He struck out 11, walked 3 and allowed 4 hits and 2 runs.

Mattanawcook Academy banged out 8 hits in the game. James Trott, batting 3rd and playing shortstop was 2-3, driving in 2 runs and scoring 3 times. He had a double and triple. Chase Stevens had a double. Avery Jordan, Owen Harper, Dylan Landry, True Weatherbee and Fred Mason all singled for the Lynx.

Cameron Rounds started on the mound for Central. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 8 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3.Jacoby Buzzard pitched the final 2/3 of an inning, walking 3 and being charged with 4 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Central committed 7 errors in the game.

Daniel Dyer hit a 2-run homer to left field in the 6th inning for Central's runs. He ended the game 1-3.

Buzzard, Kolton Kimball and Collin Wheeler singled for Central.

Mattanawcook Academy 1-0, hosts Deer Isle-Stonington on Friday, April 19th at 12 noon.

Central, 0-1, will host Penquis Valley on Friday, April 19th at 11 a.m.

