The Husson University Men's Basketball Team lost to the St. Joseph's University Monks 108-98 on Wednesday night, November 11th in Standish, despite Andre McCauley's game-high 32 points.

Husson trailed from the beginning and the Eagles were down 51-44 at the end of the 1st Half.

McCauley finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in 34 minutes for the Eagles. Derrick Carroll had 17 points coming off the bench. Tope Alao had 16 points and Dylan Burpee finished with 12 points.

Husson shot 47.8 percent from the field. They were 9-22 from beyond the 3-point arc but were only 25-35 from the free throw line.

St. Joseph's University had 6 players in double figures. Silvano Ismail had a team-high 24 points. Davis Mann had 20 points. Remijo Wani had 16 points and Yusuf Dakane and, Kolbyn Dunphe and Marcel Rose each had 10 points. Derek Salvatore had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Monks shot 50 percent from the field. They were 12-28 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 28-37 from the free throw line.

St. Joseph's outrebounded Husson 44-33. The Eagles did win the turnover battle, turning the ball over 17 times whole forcing 21 turnovers from the Monks.

St. Joseph's improves to 2-0 . The Monks will travel to Hartford to face #11 Trinity College on Monday, November 16, at 7 p.m.

Husson is now 0-2. They head to Worcester, Massachusetts to play Framingham State on Friday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m.