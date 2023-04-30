MDI Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Presque Isle Losing Game 1 8-4, Winning Game 2 5-4

The MDI Baseball Team split a doubleheader with the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, April 29th, losing Game 1 8-4 and winning Game 2 5-4 in Bar Harbor

Game 1

The Trojans were up 4-1cat the end of the 3rd inning, after scoring 1 run in the 1st and 3rd innings and 2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. But the Wildcats scored 2 runs in the top of the 4th inning and 5 runs in the top of the 5th for the 8-4 win.

Nick Jacobs started on the mound for MDI. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Ryan Davis pitched the final 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, neither which were earned, striking out 1.

Michael Langley pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. He allowed 8 hits and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Langley helped himself at the plate, with a double, driving in a run. Cooper Boinske was 2-4 with a RBI. Evan Chapman, Ryan Blackstone, Breygan Mahan and Eli Jandreau all singled for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats had 8 stolen bases with Chapman leading the way, swiping 3 bases.

Jacob Shields led the Trojan's offense going 3-3 with a double. Colin Sullivan had a day, with a homer and double, going 2-3. Alex Gray had a triple. Jay Haney had a single and drove in 3 runs. Joey Wellman-Clouse had a single

Game 2

In the 2nd game of the doubleheader, MDI was leading 2-0 before the Wildcats scored 3 runs in the top of the 4th. But MDI answered in the bottom of the 4th, scoring 3 runs of their own. Presque Isle got within 1 run, scoring 1 run in the top of the 5th, as MDI hung on for the 5-4 win.

Brendan Graves started for MDI and went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He walked 2.Jay Haney pitched the last 3 innings, allowing 1 unearned run and holding the Wildcats hitless. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Ryan Blackstone went the distance for Presque Isle. He gave up 11 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Jay Haney helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and run batted in. He led the Trojans on the basepaths with 2 stolen bases. Joey Wellman-Clouse and Colin Sullivan each had 2 hits and a run bated in. Aiden Grant, Graves, Alex Gray and Nick Jacobs each singled. Every Trojan with the exception of 1 had at least 1 hit.

For Presque Isle Breygan Mahan, Grant Stubbs, Ben Beaulieu and Elijah Morningstar each singled .

MDI is now 2-1. They play at Old Town against the Coyotes on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-4. They host For Kent on Friday, May 5th at 1 p.m.

