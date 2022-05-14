MDI Beats GSA 10-0 in 6 Innings

MDI's batters were as hot as the temperature Saturday, pounding out 19 hits as the Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 10-0 in 6 innings (run ruled stoppage).

Bailey Goodell was dominating in the circle for MDI. She struck out 11, walked 3 and only allowed 3 hits.

Bailey had a perfect day at the plate going 4-4 with 3 singles and a double as well as a walk. Olivia Gray banged out 3 singles. Mollie Gray had 2 singles and a double. Leah Carroll had a double and single. Gracie Parker had 2 singles. Addie Boyce had 2 singles. Lily James had a triple. Lexie Tozier and Grace Horner each had a single.

MDI is now 7-2. The Trojans are off until Wednesday, May 18th when they will host the Brewer Witches at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is 2-6. They play at Washington Academy in East Machias on Monday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.