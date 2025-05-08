The MDI Trojans beat the John Bapst Crusaders 6-4 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, May 8th, as the Trojans scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Preston Tripp pitched a complete game for MDI, picking up the win. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Cameron Graham was 2-3 for MDI driving in a run. Ben Ingram was 2-3. Allister Frongillo had a double. Spencer Grierson ha a single and run batted in.

MDI ran wild on the basepaths, stealing 13 bases. Ingram and Colin Sullivan each swiped 3 bases. Graham and Grierson stole 2 bases each. Alex Roos, Preston Tripp and Ripley Hawkins each had 1 stolen base.

Ian Boudreau started on the mound for the Crusaders. He went 5.0 innings allowing 6 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 4. Logan Martin pitched the final inning allowing 1 hit and walking 1.

Aiden Ouellette, Sam Churchard, Boudreau, Zac Babcock, Jaxson Sockbeson and Colby Haggerty each singled for the Crusaders.

Ouellette, Haggerty, Churchard and Babcock each had a stolen base.

MDI is now 2-2. They will play at Hermon against the Hawks on Monday, May 13th at 430 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-4. They will travel to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10th.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

Get our free mobile app