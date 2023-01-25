MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th.

MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 28 points including 7 3-pointers. Kadin Reed had 11 points with 3 3-pointer. Cal Hodgdon, Brandon Marsh and Evan Ankrom all tossed in a 3-pointer. MDI was 5-7 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Brody Hurd with 12 points .Owen Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks drained 8 3-pointers. Wyman had 3 3-pointers and Colvin Hamm had 2 3's while Greyson Hanlon, Jacob Glidden and Brody Hurd each drained a 3-pointer. Hermon was 2-4 from the free throw line.,

MDI is now 5-7. They travel up to Aroostook County to play the Caribou Vikings on Friday, January 27th at 7:30 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 7:15 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 3-10 and will host Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 17 13 14 16 60 Hermon Boys 8 11 8 15 42

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 28 3 7 1 1 Kadin Reed 11 1 3 - 2 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 5 - 1 2 2 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 7 1 1 2 2 Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 5 1 1 - - Alex Gray 0 - - - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 8 13 5 7

Hermon