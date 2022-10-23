MDI Girls Win Northern Maine Class B X-C Championship, VanDongen Wins Individual Event

The MDI Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 22nd at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast. Sophomore Amelia VanDongen from MDI won the individual championship with a time of 18:28.74.

6 Teams from Northern Maine qualified for the Class B State Championships on Saturday, October 29 at Twin Brooks in Cumberland.

Teams qualifying included

MDI 56 Cony 105 Hermon 130 Medomak Valley 136 Caribou 136 Ellsworth 140

In addition, the Top 30 runners qualified for the State Class B individual championship. They include

1 Amelia Vandongen 10 Mt. Desert 18:28.74 1

2 Abby Williams 12 Waterville 19:19.92 2

3 Kayley Bell 12 Caribou High School 20:36.78 3

4 Maggie Bell 9 Caribou High School 21:02.70 4

5 Ava Collamore 9 Medomak 21:07.00 5

6 Addison Nelson 12 Ellsworth 21:11.18 6

7 Kaylee Collamore 9 Medomak 21:18.32 7

8 Anna Jandreau 12 Presque Isle 21:25.54 8

9 Paige Goodwin 10 Lawrence 21:29.89 9

10 Beatrice Beale-Tate 11 Waterville 21:34.97 10

11 Loralie Grady 10 Cony High School 21:43.02 11

12 Piper Soares 12 Mt. Desert 21:54.03 12

13 Carolina Graham 12 Mt. Desert 22:03.33 13

14 Ella Joyce 12 Mt. Desert 22:10.70 14

15 Emma Brown 12 Cony High School 22:20.49 15

16 Addison Pellerin 10 Winslow High School 22:31.85

17 Sophia Taylor 12 Mt. Desert 22:33.97 16

18 Lida Kanoti 10 Old Town 22:37.65 17

19 Annie Roach 12 Old Town 22:39.41 18

20 Sage Fortin 12 Cony High School 22:44.24 19

21 Isabelle Rounds 11 Hermon High School 22:48.45 20

22 Meara Mcveary 11 Belfast 22:48.60

23 Meri Rainford 10 Mt. Desert 22:51.39 21

24 Fiona St. Germain 10 Mt. Desert 23:05.78 22

25 Hannah Lovley 9 Hermon High School 23:15.94 23

26 Julia Szewc 12 Hermon High School 23:15.96 24

27 Orla Murphy 10 Nokomis High School 23:18.55

28 Caroline Hendrickson 10 Cony High School 23:20.56 25

29 Madison Thibault 9 Caribou High School 23:52.84 26

30 Natacia Lankist 12 Ellsworth 24:27.55 27

