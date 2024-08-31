MDI-Old Town Girl’s Soccer Exhibition [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans took on the Old Town Coyotes in an exhibition on Saturday, August 31st as part of the Hampden Academy Play Day.

The format was that the teams played 45 minutes running time, with the teams changing sides after 22 minutes with no halftime.

MDI will open the season on Saturday, September 7th when they host Caribou at 12 Noon.

Old Town opens the season on Saturday, September 7th when they host John Bapst at 12 Noon.

Check out the photos

MDI-Old Town Girl's Soccer Exhibition The MDI Trojans took on the Old Town Coyotes in an exhibition on Saturday, August 31st as part of the Hampden Academy Play Day. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

To report your fall sport's socres, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week will begin on September 2nd. We will take nominations for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.