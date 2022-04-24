MDI Opens with a Split with Caribou- Win Game 1 12-1 Lose Game 2 14-12 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

You couldn't ask for 2 more different games in Saturday afternoon's doubleheader between MDI and Caribou in Bar Harbor. MDI won the 1st game 12-1 in a 5 inning run-ruled game, and then lost the 2nd game 14-12 in 8 innings as the Trojan defense committed 6 errors.

Game 1

Quentin Pileggi was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete game and needing just 61 pitches. He struck out 6 and walked 1, allowing just 4 hits.

Meanwhile the Trojan's offense banged out 16 hits. The Trojans scored 1 run in the 1st, 3 in the 2nd and then put the game away with 8 runs in the 4th inning. Every starter had at least 1 hit. Pileggi helped himself at the plate going 3-3 with a run batted in. AJ Lozano leading off was 2-4 with a double. Aiden Grant was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Joey Wellman-Clouse was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in, and had a triple. Nick Jacobs was 2-3 with a double, Brendan Graves was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Alex Gray was 1-2 with 2 runs batted in. Logan Blanchette and Jay Haney were each 1-3.

Brayden Brescia started on the mound for Caribou and went 3.0 innings. He allowed 11 runs on 14 hits, striking out 2 and walking 1. Luke Beidleman pitched the 4th inning and allowed 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 1.

Bryce Dillon had a double for Caribou and Alex Levesque, Griffen McNeal and Jaden Picard each had a single.

Game 2

The Trojans jumped out to a 12-4 lead after 3 innings, but Caribou kept chipping away. The Vikings scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th to make the score 12-8 then added 1 run in the top of the 5 and tied it with 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning. The Vikings pushed across 2 runs in the top of the 8th to win the game.

AJ Lozano started for MDI and went 3.0 innings, allowing 4 runs and 5 hits. None of the runs were earned. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. Noah Keeley came on in relief. He went 2.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned, walking 2. Logan Blanchette took the loss, going 2.1 innings and allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2

Griffen McNeal went 2.0 innings for Caribou. He allowed 9 hits and 9 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Bryce Dillon picked up the win, throwing the final 6 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1, while giving up 5 hits.

Jacob Shields was 2-3 with a double, driving inn 2 runs for MDI. Quentin Pileggi was 1-2 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. AJ Lozano, Nick Jacobs, Brendan Graves and Logan Blanchette all had 2 hits. Aiden Grant, Joey Wellman-Clouse and Isaac MacDonnell each had a single.

For Caribou, the Vikings banged out 5 doubles. Blake Anderson led the attack with 3 hits, with 1 double. Jaden Picard, and Matt Pelletier each had 2 hits including a double. Alex Levesque, and Griffen McNeal each doubled. Tanner Prashaw, and Reece Cavagnaro each singled.

MDI is now 1-1. The Trojans will play at Old Town on Tuesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 1-1. The Vikings will play a doubleheader at John Bapst on Saturday, April 30th.

Check out the photos from the game