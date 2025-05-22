The MDI Softball Team beat John Bapst 17-10 at Husson University on Thursday nigh, May 22nd.

MDI scored 5 runs in the 1st, and 5th innings and 7 runs in the 4th inning. John Bapst scored 3 runs in the 1st, 2 runs in the 3rd, 4 runs in the 5th and 1 run in the 6th inning. MDI outhit John Bapst 22-11.

Emma Watson leading off for the Trojans was 4-6 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Cate Brown, was 3-5 with a triple and drove in a run. Ali Horner was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs. Alahna Terry was 3-4, with a run batted in. Lanaia McDaniels was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Grace Sinclair had a pair doubles and drove in 4 runs. Lexi Tozier had 2 hits and drove in a run. Rylee Reece had a double and run batted in. Taylor Grant singled.

Grant started in the circle for the Trojans. She went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2. Emma Watson pitched the final 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 6 and walking 3.

Grace Bouchard leading off was 3-5 for the Crusaders. Maddie Peters had 2 singles. Addison Milligan and Anna Smith each doubled. Kylee Lawson, Natalie Haulk, Kylie O'Connor and Olivia Hagstrom each singled.

Meredith Walsh started in the circle for John Bapst and went 4.2 innings allowing 20 hits and 17 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 6. Lawson finished the game, pitching the final 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and walking 1.

MDI is now 6-4. The Trojans will play at Old Town on Tuesday, May 27tth at 1 p.m.

John Bapst is 3-7. They will host Hermon on Saturday, May 24th at 12 noon.

MDI-John Bapst Softball May 22, 2025 The MDI Trojans took on the John Bapst Crusaders at Husson University on Thursday, May 22nd Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

