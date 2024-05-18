MDI Sweeps Caribou 10-2 and 8-2

The MDI Baseball Team traveled up to Aroostook County on Saturday, May 18th coming home with a pair of wins against the Caribou Vikings winning Game 1, 10-2 and Game 2, 8-2.

Game 1

Jay Haney started on the mound for the Trojans and went 4.0 innings. He didn't allow a hit, striking out 8 and walking 1. Spencer Grierson came on in relief pitching the final 3.0 inning. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned and struck out 8, walking 1.

Colin Sullivan had a day at the plate for MDI. He went 3-4, with a grand slam homer in the 7th inning.

Nick Jacobs had a pair of hits for the Trojans. Joey Wellman-Clouse, Jay Haney, Cal Hodgdon, Jacob Shields and Preston Tripp each had a single. Hodgdon drove in 2 runs and Haney and Matthew Levesque each drove in a run. Levesque walked 4 times.

For Caribou Luke Beidelman started on the mound. He went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Matt Pelletier followed pitching the final 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 5.

Edison Sleeper, Pelletier and Keegan Bell each singled for the Vikings.

Game 2

Freshman Preston Tripp picked up the complete game win for the Trojans, going 7.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Colin Sullivan who was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in , in Game 1, continued to be hot at the plate, going 2-4 with a run batted in, scoring twice.

Cameron Graham had a double. Jay Haney, Cal Hodgdon, Ben Ingram and Mason LaPointe each singled for MDI. Haney, Hodgdon, Shields and LaPointe all drove in a run.

Bryce Dillon started on the mound for the Vikings. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 7 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 4. Dawson St. Pierre pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1.

Brayden Brescia had a double leading off for the Vikings. Matt Pelletier and Keegan Bell each had a single and run batted in. Bryce Martin and St. Pierre singled.

MDI is now 9-4. The Trojans will travel to Brewer on Tuesday, May 21st to play the Witches under the lights at 7 p.m.

Caribou is 7-5. They will play at Presque Isle against the Wildcats on Tuesday, May 21st at 7 p.m. under the lights.

