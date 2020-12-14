Monday Morning Headlines on TML 12-14-20

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff cover topics ranging from the NFL, The Celtics, Boxing, Baseball, and Maine sports as we start the day the right way on The Morning Line.

The UMaine Men’s hockey team opened their season Friday and Saturday at UNH, and the Black Bears came away with 2 of the possible 6 points against the Wildcats.

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Indians are going to announce this week their plans to change their nickname and drop Indians.

The New York Giants four game winning streak was snapped yesterday by the Arizona Cardinals who snapped their own 3 game losing streak. 26-7 the final as the G-Men are dropped to second in the NFC East behind Washington who won on the road against San Francisco.

Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson is listed as critical, but in stable condition after collapsing on the court during the Gators game at Florida State Saturday afternoon.

The Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup Saturday night, 3-0 against Seattle. • Lucas Zelerayan had 2 goals and 1 assist and was named MVP of the MLS Cup

The Boston Celtics open the NBA Preseason in Philadelphia against the 76ers tomorrow night at 8pm (7:30 pregame show here on 92.9 The Ticket) but the Celtics have a couple of injury issues including to one new player who may not make his debut until after the regular season starts.

It was a big weekend in boxing. Highlighted by another first round knockout by Super Middleweight Edgar Berlanga who knocked out Ulises Sierra in the first round, Berlanga is 16-0, all 16 wins are by first round knockout. And we may be one step closer to a heavyweight title unification fight.

All of those stories and more as we roll through all the sports topics to get you caught up on all you need to know.