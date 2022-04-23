Mount Blue Nips Hampden Academy 10-9

The Mount Blue Cougars broke a 9-9 tie with a run in the top of the 7th inning to beat Hampden Academy on 10-9 on Friday, April 22nd. Mount Blue had scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th to take a 9-3 lead, before the Broncos had stormed back scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game 9-9.

Ethan Phelps started on the mound for Hampden Academy but was only able to get 1 out. He allowed 6 hits and 6 runs, walking 1. K.Beloff came on in relief and went 4.2 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2. TJ Llerena took the loss as he pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run.

Brody Walsh began the game for Mount Blue and went 5.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 7. Evan Downing came on in relief in the 6th inning but couldn't record an out. He was charged with 4 runs as he walked 4 batters. Hayden Dippner picked up the win for the Panthers, throwing 1.2 innings. He struck out 1, walked 2 and allowed 2 hits.

Kam Hale and TJ Llerena had doubles for the Broncos. Zack Mclaughlin, Colin Peckham, Kaden Beloff, Aaron Donovan and Nikolas Bates all singled for the Broncos.

Jayden Meader and Zach Poisson each double for Mount Blue. Poisson was 2-4. Dippner helped himself at the plate, going 2-4. Brody Walsh, Zak Koban, Ike Wrigley, Hayden Durrell and JJ Greenlaw each singled for the Cougars.

Hampden Academy is 1-1 on the season. They will host Bangor on Monday, April 25th at 4:15 p.m.

Mount Blue is 1-0. The Cougars travel to Erskine Academy on Monday, April 25th to play at 4 p.m.