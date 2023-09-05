Mt. Ararat Girls Soccer Shuts Out Brewer 4-0

In a game live-streamed on Ticket TV the Mt. Ararat Eagles shutout the Brewer Witches 4-0 on Tuesday night, September 5th at Doyle Field in Brewer.

Freshman Katherine Therriault scored the 1st goal for Mt. Ararat in the 23rd minute. Junior Elena Willis made it 2-0 for the Eagles, scoring just before the end of the 1st Half, in the 38th minute.

Mt. Ararat led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 52nd minute and then again just 4 minutes later, Sophomore Julianna Allen scored for Mt. Ararat, netting the 3rd and 4th goals of the game.a

Gabby Chase, a Sophomore was in goal for the Witches, and finished the night with 9 saves

Brewer is 0-2. They travel to play Messalonskee on Thursday, September 7th at 7 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is 2-0. They travel to Skowhegan to play the Riverhawks on Friday, September 8th at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to The Ticket's Mark Paulette for the scorers.

You can vote for the Week 1 Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote Once per day, per device. Voting ends Thursday, September 7th at 11:59 p.m.

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..