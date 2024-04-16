Narraguagus Beats Woodland 5-4

The Narraguagus Knights beat the Woodland Dragons 5-4 on Tuesday, April 16th to begin the season 1-0. Woodland scored all their 4 runs despite being no-hit.

McKade Robertson picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking 4 in 6.2 innings. Manny Absalom picked up the save, retiring the final batter, walking 1.

Narraguagus committed 4 errors in the game, while Woodland made 6 errors.

Evan Curtis started for the Dragons. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, unearned. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Liam O'Neill pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked a pair.

'Guagus had 3 hits in the game. Miles Worcester had a double and drove in 2 runs. Robertson had a single and drove in 2 runs. Ryder Fenton had a single and drove in a run.

Narraguagus, 1-0 will play host to Sumner on Friday, April 19th at 12 noon.

Woodland, 0-1, will host PVHS at 12 noon on Friday, April 19th.

