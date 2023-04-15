Narraguagus Falls to Lee Academy 6-2 in Exhibition Game Friday

The Narraguagus Knights fell to the Lee Academy Pandas 6-2 in an exhibition game in Harrington on Friday, April 15th.

Narraguagus took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd before the Pandas scored 4 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and then added 2 more in the top of the 4th inning.

Michael Stanwood started on the mound for Narraguagus, and went 3.0 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 4 unearned runs. He walked 4 and struck out 8. Miles Worcester came on in relief and pitched the final 4 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Michael Stanwood had a triple for Narraguagus who managed just 3 hits on the afternoon. Chaz Willey and Conner Atcherson each singled. McKade Robertson swiped 2 bases for the Knights.

Finn Knowles started the game for Lee Academy. He went 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 8. A.Glidden went 1.1 innings striking out 3 and allowing 1 unearned run. Andrew Scott pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 2 hits while striking out 1 and walking 3.

Lee Academy had 6 hits. Jackson Sabattus, A.Glidden and N.Allard each doubled for the Pandas. Andrew Scott, E. Linscott and E.Knowles each had a single.

Lee Academy opens the regular season at home on Saturday, April 22nd at 1 p.m. against Woodland.

Narraguagus opens the season on the road against the Woodland Dragons on Wednesdya, April 19th at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th.