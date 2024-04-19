Narraguagus Knights Beat Sumner Tigers 11-2

The Narraguagus Knights beat the Sumner Tigers 11-2 on Friday afternoon, April 19th in Harrington.

Manny Absalom started on the mound for Narraguagus and went 6.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter. Ben Thompson pitched the final inning striking out 2 batters.

Miles Worcester the catcher was 2-3 with a double for Narraguagus. Absalom helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 and driving in 2 runs. Kayden Grant and McKade Robertson each doubled.

Logan Crowley was the starting pitcher for the Tigers. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 8 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 6. Bryson Parritt pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 3.

Cole Faulkingham and Dawson Hunt singled for Sumner.

Narraguagus is now 2-0. They will play at Calais against the Blue Devils on Wednesday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

Sumner is 0-2.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.