Maine High School Ice Hockey Scores – January 1
It was a quiet day on the hardcourts and ice rinks throughout Maine as most schools didn't have games on Thursday, January 1st, New Year's Day. There were however a couple of hockey games played. Here are the scores.
Girl's Hockey
- Red Hornets 9 Black Tigers 0
- Yarmoutht/Freeport 7 Portland Coop 0
Boy's Hockey
- Cony Coop 7 Gardiner Coop 1
Get our free mobile app
What It Was Like to Hang Out at the Mall in the '90s
Before smartphones and Amazon, there was one place to be on a Saturday afternoon in the '90s--the mall. This was life at the mall for millennials.
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman