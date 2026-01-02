It was a quiet day on the hardcourts and ice rinks throughout Maine as most schools didn't have games on Thursday, January 1st, New Year's Day. There were however a couple of hockey games played. Here are the scores.

Girl's Hockey

Red Hornets 9 Black Tigers 0

Yarmoutht/Freeport 7 Portland Coop 0

Boy's Hockey

Cony Coop 7 Gardiner Coop 1

