Newport Softball Beats Oceanside 7-2

The 2023 Class B Northern Champions, Nokomis Warrior Softball Team beat the Oceanside Mariners 7-2 in Newport, on Wednesday, April 17th as they began the defense of their title.

The Warriors scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and 5 in the 2nd inning, banging out 7 hits.

Senior Mia Coots was dominant in the circle, striking out 15, without walking a batter. She allowed 3 hits and the 2 runs were unearned. Coots threw an immaculate inning in the 3rd inning, striking out the side on 9 pitches

Addy Hawthorne, batting cleanup and playing 1st base was 2-4 with a home run and triple, driving in 4 runs. Makenzie Watson, leading off and playing shortstop was 2-3, with a double. Sydney King playing center field had a double. Hallie Coots and Raegan King each singled.

The Warriors swiped 4 bases and were caught stealing twice.

Aubrey Hoose was in the circle for the Mariners. She allowed the 7 hits and 7 runs, striking out 3 and walking 7.

Aubrey Hoose, Jordan Hoose and Ava Philbrook singled for the Mariners.

Nokomis 1-0 will play at Gardiner on Friday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

Oceanside, 0-1 will play host to Lincoln Academy on Friday, April 19th at 4 p.m.

