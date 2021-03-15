Nick Charlton Talks UMaine Football’s First Win Of Spring Season

University of Maine football head coach Nick Charlton joined The Drive on Monday to recap his team's 38-34 win over #13 Albany in the Black Bears' first home game in 483 days.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 249 yards and four TD's, and also rushed for a score, en route to being named the CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Old Town's Andre Miller caught two of those passing scores as Coach Chartlon was happy to see his team respond following a 37-0 defeat on opening day at Delaware.