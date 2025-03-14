No Love for Maine – Only 2 Black Bears Voted to Hockey East All-Conference Teams

If Maine wasn't fired up enough to host UMass Lowell on Saturday night, March 15th in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, here's a reason to skate with a chip on their shoulders! Only 2 Black Bears were voted to the Hockey East All-Conference Teams.

The voting was conducted by Hockey East's 11 head coaches.

Albin Boija, Maine's sensational goalie was selected to the 2nd Team and Brandon Holt, Maine's junior captain was selected to the 3rd Team.

The full selections include

First-Team All-Stars

G: Jacob Fowler, Boston College *

D: Eamon Powell, Boston College

D: Cole Hutson, Boston University

F: Ryan Leonard, Boston College *

F: Gabe Perreault, Boston College

F: Cole O'Hara, Massachusetts

*denotes unanimous selection

Second-Team All-Stars

G: Albin Boija, Maine

D: Tom Willander, Boston University

D: Guillaume Richard, Providence

F: Quinn Hutson, Boston University

F: Joey Muldowney, UConn

F: Hudson Schandor, UConn

Third-Team All-Stars

G: Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts

D: Brandon Holt, Maine

D: Alex Gagne, New Hampshire

F: Ryan Greene, Boston University

F: Jake Richard, UConn

F: Cam Lund, Northeastern

You can listen to Saturday night's Quarterfinal between Maine and UMass Lowell on 92.9 The Ticket. The puck drops at 6 p.m. with the pregame featuring Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney beginning at 5:30 p.m.