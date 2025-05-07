The Nokomis Warriors 2-hit Erskine Academy, winning 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon, May 7th in Newport.

Zach Furrow started on the mound for Nokomis, and went 5.2 innings, picking up the win. He allowed 2 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2. Owen Menard came on in relief, pitching the final 1.1 innings. He didn't allow a hit or walk, and struck out 2.

Caden Chretian went 2-4 for Nokomis, stroking a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Owen Menard was 3-4 with 3 runs batted in. Seth Bowden, Tom Nyce, and Nick Scharf each singled.

Owen Buck swiped 2 bases for Newport. Jacob Bubar, Kobe Almeida, Seth Bowden and Tom Nyce each stole 1 base.

Sorrel Vinci and Carter Ulmer had Erskine Academy's hits.

Finn Vinci started for Erskine Academy on the mound. Taking the loss, he went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 5. Griffin Hayden pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Nokomis is now 2-2. They will play at Messalonskee on Friday, May 9th at 4:15 p.m.

Erskine Academy is winless at 0-7. They will host Gardiner on Friday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.