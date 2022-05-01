Nokomis Baseball Beats Oceanside 5-2

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team beat the Oceanside Mariners 5-2 on Saturday, April 30th.

Oceanside scored twice in the 1st inning but Nokomis scored 1 in the 2nd and then 4 runs in the 3rd inning.

Cody Chretien pitched a complete game for the Warriors, allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Austin Chilles started for the Mariners and went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Jacob Watkinson pitched the final 3.0 innings. He allowed 3 hits and struck out 2.

The Warriors had 10 hits. Mason Hopkins had 2 singles. Cody Chretien, Lane Godsoe, Grady Hartsgrove, Mike Scharf, Connor Sides, Hunter Upton and Owen Upton each had a single.

For Oceanside Austin Chilles, Alex Bartlett and Taygen McAllister singled.

Nokomis is 3-2 and plays at Waterville on Monday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

Oceanside is 0-4 and plays at Belfast on Monday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.