Nokomis Baseball Defeats Hermon 2-0

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team shutout the Hermon Hawks 2-0 in Hermon on Tuesday afternoon, May 24th 2-0.

Cody Chretien spun a 6-hitter. Although he didn't strike out anyone, he only walked 1 batter, to pick up the win.

Matt Phillips was on the mound for Hermon. He went the distance allowing 7 hits and striking out 5. He didn't walk a batter.

The game was scoreless through 5 innings before Nokomis pushed across a run in the 6th inning and then added an insurance run in the 7th inning.

Connor Sides leading off for the Warriors was 2-3. Mason Hopkins batting cleanup was also 2-3. Grady Hartsgrove had a double. Mike Scharf and Hunter Upton had singles for Nokomis.

Nokomis is now 10-3 and in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Points. They host to Lawrence on Friday, May 27th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 6-6. They travel to Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 25th to play the MDI Trojans at 4:30 p.m.