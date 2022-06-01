Nokomis Baseball Doubles Up Foxcroft Academy 12-6

The Nokomis Warriors doubled up the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, May 31st 12-6 in Newport.

Connor Sides started on the mound for the Warriors and went 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Ashton Howell came on, and pitched 2 innings of middle relief, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He walked 1 and didn't strike out a batter. Mason Hopkins closed out the game, pitching 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits, but didn't give up a run. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Anthony Smith pitched a complete game for Foxcroft Academy. He allowed 10 hits and 12 runs, although just 5 were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1

Connor Sides leading off, helped himself at the plate, going 1-4 with a 2-run homer. Owen Upton was 2-2 with double. Mike Scharf was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 2 runs. Mason Hopkins as 2-3 and drove in 3 runs. Cody Chretien was 2-4 and drove in a run. John Davis had a double.Grady Hartsgrove had a single

Nokomis swiped 7 bases in the game. Upton had 2 and Hartsgrove, Hopkins, Jordan Hawthorne, Mason Hopkins and Evan Hale each stole 1 base.

Jackson Caruso led the Foxcroft Academy offense. He had 3 hits, including a double, going 3-4.Donald Poole was 2-4 with a triple and run batted in for the Ponies. Smith helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a run batted in. Caden Crocker was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Calvin Landry and Jackson Day each singled.

Nokomis is now 12-3 and in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They play MCI at home on Wednesday, June 1st at 4 p.m. in the final regular season home game

Foxcroft Academy is 6-9. They take on Dexter at home on Wednesday, June 1st at 4:30 p.m.