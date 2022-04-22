Nokomis Baseball Falls to Waterville 4-1

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team fell to Waterville 4-1 in Newport on Friday, April 22nd.

Waterville pushed 1 run across the plate in the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings before Nokomis got 1 back in the bottom of the 6th inning. Waterville scored an insurance run in the 7th.

Codie Chretien started for Nokomis and went 5.2 innings. He allowed 8 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. He threw 80 pitches. Mason Hopkins came on in relief and went 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Wyatt Gradie started for the Panthers, and went 5.0 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 3, allowing 3 hits. Ben Foster came on in the 6th inning and allowed 2 hits and 1 run. he struck out 2. Joe Hamelin pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1

Mason Hopkins was 2-2 for Nokomis with a pair of doubles. Grady Hartsgrove had 2 singles and was 2-3. Owen Upton and Mike Scharf each had a single for the Warriors.

Joe Hamelin was 4-4 to lead the Panther's offense. He had a pair of doubles. Garrett Gendreau was 2-3. N. Elias, Gage Hubbard, Spencer Minihan, and Wyatt Gradie each had a single for Waterville.

Nokomis is now 1-1. They will play host to the Winslow Black Raiders on Monday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

Waterville is also 1-1. They will play host to the Oceanside Mariners on Monday, April 25th at 4 p.m.