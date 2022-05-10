Nokomis Baseball Nips Hermon 6-5

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Hermon Hawks on Monday afternoon 6-5 in Newport.

Jacob Neumayer was on the mound to start for the Warriors. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2, picking up the win. Connor Sides got the save, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 3.

Chad Willis started on the mound for the Hawks. He went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Carter Brocato pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Mason Hopkins was 3-3 with 2 runs batted in from the clean-up spot for Nokomis. Marten Dunn had a double and run batted in. Cody Chretien, Mike Scharf, Jordan Hawthorne and Lane Godsoe had singles for Newport

Gavin Coombs was 3-5 for Hermon with a double and run batted in from the 5th spot in the lineup. Parker Foley had a double. Matt Phillips, Chad Willis and Daniel England each had a single.

Nokomis is now 6-2. The Warriors will play at Cony in Augusta on Thursday, May 12th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is now 4-3. The Hawks travel to Aroostook County on Saturday to play a doubleheader at Caribou on May 14th with games at Noon and 2 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)