Nokomis Baseball Tames Foxcroft Academy Ponies 7-2

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 7-2 in Dover-Foxcroft Tuesday afternoon, May 17th.

Mason Hopkins picked up the win for Nokomis. He pitched a complete game allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Jadon Richard started for the Ponies and he went 4.0 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 5. Gideon Topolski pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 2 runs, both earned, 3 hits and striking out 2.

Mason Hopkins helped himself at the plate, with 2 triples, and drove in a run. Mike Scharf had 2 singles, going 2-4 and drove in 2 runs. Hunter Upton was 2-3 with a double. Lane Godsoe had a single.

For the Ponies, Caden Crocker had 2 hits, with a triple. Anthony Smith, and Donald Poole each had 2 singles. Calvin Landry had a single.

Nokomis is now 9-3 while Foxcroft Academy is 6-5. The 2 teams will play again on Thursday, May 19th, this time in Newport, at 4 p.m.

