Nokomis Beats Belfast 14-2 in Run-Ruled 5 Innings

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team scored 3 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings and 4 runs in the 4th and 5th innings en route to a 14-2 (10-run ruled) victory in Belfast on Thursday afternoon April 21st.

Jacob Neumayer took the mound for the Warriors limiting Belfast to 2 hits and 2 runs in 4 innings. He struck out 9 and walked 4. Cody Chretien came on in relief, pitching the 5th inning, and allowed just 1 hit.

Zelpherin Leppanen started for Belfast and went 4 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 10 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Oli Tarbox pitched the 5th inning, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2.

Mason Hopkins was 3-4 for Nokomis with a double and triple. He drove in 4 runs. Mike Scharf was also 3-4 with a double and triple and 2 runs knocked in. Cody Chretien, Jacob Neumayer and Owen Upton each had 2 singles for Nokomis. Bradley Moore and Jodan Hawthorne each had a single. All told, the Warriors banged out 14 hits.

Elias Howard, Keegan McGowan and Kayden Richards each had a single for Belfast.

Nokomis swiped 9 bases. Chretien stole 3, Owen Upton 2, and Hawthore, Moore, Connor Sides and Hunter Upton each stole 1 base.

For Belfast Leppanen stole 2 bases and was gunned down once.

Nokomis is now 1-0 on the season. The Warriors are back out on the diamond Friday afternoon when they will host Waterville at 4 p.m.

Belfast 0-1 plays at Cony on Friday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m.