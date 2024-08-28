Nokomis Beats Lawrence 8-1 in High School Golf
The Maine High School Golf Season teed off on Wednesday, August 28th and the Nokomis Warriors beat Lawrence 8-1 at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra
SJ Welch from Nokomis was the medalist with the low round of 35.
Here are the individual team scores.
Nokomis
- SJ Welch 35
- Daegan Trafton 37
- Caden Chretien 43
- Dawson Townsend 49
- Keyan Smith 50
- Owen Buck 55
Lawrence
- Liz Holden 44
- Zachary Hill 44
- Jacob Frazee 46
- Broden Foster 51
- Trent Paquette 54
- Caleb Neal 58
Nokomis is now 1-0 and Lawrence 0-1.
