Nokomis Beats Lawrence 8-1 in High School Golf

The Maine High School Golf Season teed off on Wednesday, August 28th and the Nokomis Warriors beat Lawrence 8-1 at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra

SJ Welch from Nokomis was the medalist with the low round of 35.

Here are the individual team scores.

Nokomis

SJ Welch 35

Daegan Trafton 37

Caden Chretien 43

Dawson Townsend 49

Keyan Smith 50

Owen Buck 55

Lawrence

Liz Holden 44

Zachary Hill 44

Jacob Frazee 46

Broden Foster 51

Trent Paquette 54

Caleb Neal 58

Nokomis is now 1-0 and Lawrence 0-1.

