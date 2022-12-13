Nokomis Boys Top Bangor 39-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team played their 1st regular season game without Cooper and Ace Flagg, 2 major contributors to their Gold Ball run in 2021-22. But even though they were without the Flaggs they still were able to beat Bangor 39-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 13th.

Nokomis led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 16-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 28-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Madden White who finished with 10 points. Both Connor Sides and Grady Hartsgrove had 6 points each. The Warriors were 1-1 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Matt Holmes who finished with 9 points. Ethan Baylor had 5 points. The Rams were 2-6 from the free throw line. Matt Holmes and Harry Fitzpatrick each had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 1-0 on the season. They will play at Brewer on Friday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

Bangor is now 0-2. The Rams travel to Deering on Friday December 16th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Get our free mobile app

We are looking for reports from all high school basketball games, wrestling matches and swim meets this winter. Please either email results (copies of book) to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 19th for Week 2's nominees. You can vote in the Week 1 Athlete of the Week Poll HERE. Voting ends Thursday, December 15th at 11:59 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 12 4 12 11 39 Bangor Boys 6 5 6 9 26

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA FT% Owen Sides 0 - - - - - Alex Grant 4 2 - - - - Jeff Carr 0 - - - - - Owen Buck 0 - - - - - Grady Hartsgrove 6 3 - - - - Connor Sides 6 3 - - - - Seth Bowden 4 2 - - - - Madden White 19 9 - 1 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - - TOTALS 39 19 - 1 1 1

Bangor