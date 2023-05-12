Nokomis’ Camryn King Voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Nokomis Warrior Camryn King who was voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week. She edged out Ellsworth's Drew Pierson and John Bapst's Arianna Cross for the honor.

She joins Emma Jameson of Brewer the Week 2 Winner and Raegan King of Nokomis, the Week 1 Winner as our Spring Athletes of the Week.

Here were this week's nominees

Mia Coots - Nokomis Softball - She threw a no-hitter on May 2 against Winslow striking out 13 and walking 3.

- She threw a no-hitter on May 2 against Winslow striking out 13 and walking 3. Jay Haney - MDI Baseball - Threw a perfect game against GSA striking out 10 in 5 innings. He only needed 56 pitches in facing 15 batters.

- Threw a perfect game against GSA striking out 10 in 5 innings. He only needed 56 pitches in facing 15 batters. Camryn King - Nokomis Softbal l - Was 7-9 with 2 triples and 2 doubles in 2 games for the Warriors.

l - Was 7-9 with 2 triples and 2 doubles in 2 games for the Warriors. Drew Pierson - Ellsworth Track and Field - Finished 1st in the High Jump (with a new school record), long jump and triple jump in the meet on May 4th.

- Finished 1st in the High Jump (with a new school record), long jump and triple jump in the meet on May 4th. Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy Baseball - Was 3-4 with 7 stolen bases in the Ponies loss to Hermon.

- Was 3-4 with 7 stolen bases in the Ponies loss to Hermon. Ella Hosford - Bucksport Softball - Threw a no-hitter (7 innings) against Searsport in Bucksport's 5-0 win. She had 11 strikeouts and 2 walks.

- Threw a no-hitter (7 innings) against Searsport in Bucksport's 5-0 win. She had 11 strikeouts and 2 walks. Jaida Case - Machias Softball - She 1 hit Shead, striking out 12 walking 1 and had a triple and home at bat.

- She 1 hit Shead, striking out 12 walking 1 and had a triple and home at bat. Asianna West - Brewer Softball - Batting 9th she was 3-3 driving in 3 runs as Brewer beat MDI 5-1

- Batting 9th she was 3-3 driving in 3 runs as Brewer beat MDI 5-1 Anna Stevens - Ellsworth Softball - Shutout rival MDI striking out 5 and allowing 4 hits.

- Shutout rival MDI striking out 5 and allowing 4 hits. Charlie Collins - Hampden Track and Field - He is currently ranked 1st in the state in the 800 meters and 1600 meter run.

- He is currently ranked 1st in the state in the 800 meters and 1600 meter run. Arianna Cross - John Bapst Softball - In a doubleheader sweep at Caribou she pitched game 2, allowing 3 hits and striking out 2 in 5 innings. At the plate in the doubleheader she had 11 hits including 2 home runs, a double, triple and dorve in 12 runs.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.

