Nokomis Doubles Up Winslow 6-3

The Nokomis Warriors doubled up the Winslow Black Raiders 6-3 on Monday, May 16th in Winslow. Nokomis scored 4 runs in the top of the 2nd inning after Winslow had scored twice in the bottom of the 1st.

Jacob Neumayer started on the mound for Nokomis and got 1 out in the 1st, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Ashton Howell came on in relief and pitched 6.2 innings. He scattered 5 hits, allowing 1 run and walked 2.

Caden Fitzpatrick started on the mound for the Black Raiders and went 3.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Andrew Poulin came on in relief and shut Nokomis down, allowing just 2 hits in 4 innings, striking out 1 and walking a batter.

Ashton Howell was 2-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs for the Warriors. Connor Sidees was 2-3 with a triple. Cody Chretien was 2-3 with a run batted in. Mike Scharf, and Hunter Upton each singled. The bottom of the order was key for Nokomis, as the 7-8-9 hitters, (Upton-Sides-Howell) were a combined 5-9, scoring 5 runs.

Caden Fitzpatric, Lucas Boucher, David Doughty, Tyler Brockway, Kris Loubier and Andrew Poulin each had singles for the Black Raiders.

Nokomis is now 8-3. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.

Winslow is now 3-7. They host Maranacook on Thursday, May 19th at 4 p.m.

Get our free mobile app