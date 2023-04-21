Nokomis Scores 4 Runs in 6th and Beats Waterville 4-1

The Nokomis Warriors, trailing 1-0, scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning and beat the Waterville Panthers, as Grady Hartsgrove and Seth Bowden combined to 4-hit Waterville.

Hartsgrove went 2.0 innings allowing 1 run striking out 2 and walking 5. Bowden finished the game for Nokomis, going 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and no runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

The Warriors banged out 10 hits. Owen Buck went 3-4 with 3 singles. Jacob Neumayer was 2-3 with a double. Connor Sides had a double. Aaron Mooers, Hartsgrow, Bowder and Owen Sides each singled for Nokomis.

Ben Foster went 5.2 innings on the mound for Waterville allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 7. Spencer Minihan pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and walked 3.

Foster had a triple to lead Waterville's offense. Wyatt Gradie had a pair of singles and Alex Spaulding had a single.

Nokomis is now 2-0. They play at Winslow on Monday, April 24th at 5 p.m.

Waterville is 0-1. They play in Rockland against the Oceanside Mariners on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

