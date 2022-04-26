Nokomis with the Walk-Off Win 7-6 over Winslow

The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team allowed 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to the Winslow Black Raiders to tie the score 6-6. But in the bottom of the 7th Owen Upton hit a single. Cody Chretien doubled moving Upton to third and then Mike Scharf laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze scoring Upton for the walk-off win 7-6

Jacob Neumayer started on the mound for the Warriors and went 5.1 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 1 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Bradley Moore came on and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits, getting 2 out. Mason Hopkins picked up the win, pitching the 7th, allowing 1 run on 1 hit, walking 1.

Kristopher Loubier started for Winslow and lasted 2 innings, allowing 4 runs. He struck out 3, didn't walk a batter and gave up 3 hits. Caden Fitzpatrick suffered the loss allowing 3 runs and 2 hits in 4 innings. he struck out 3 and walked 3.

Cody Chretien led the Warriors hitting, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles and 3 runs driven in. Owen Upton had 2 hits. Grady Hartsgrove and Jordan Hawthorne each singled for Nokomis.

For Winslow Lucas Boucher was 3-3 with 3 singles. Caden Fitzpatrick had a double. Kristopher and Ethan Loubier each singled and Tyler Brockway had a single.

Nokomis is now 2-1 and is scheduled to play at Oceanside against the Mariners on Wednsday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

Winslow has started 0-3 and will look to pick up their 1st win of the season on the road at Cony on Wednesday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.