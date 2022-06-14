Northern Maine Baseball/Softball Finals – Who’s Playing? When? Where? How to Watch?

Tuesday June 14th is the day that all the Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Champions will be crowned. Here's what you need to know

Is there an admission fee to go see the games?

Admission is charged at the sites, as these games are overseen by the Maine Principal's Association. The fee for admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and students. You'll need to have cash to pay for the admission.

Where are the games being played?

Class A Baseball is at Morton Field in Augusta. Class B Baseball is at Mahaney Diamond at the University of Maine. Class C and D is at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Class A Softball is at Cony High School and Class B, C and D Softball are at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Who is playing and when are the games?

Class A Baseball - #1 Bangor vs. #7 Edward Little 5 p.m.

Class B Baseball - #1 Ellsworrth vs. #2 Old Town 5 p.m.

Class C Baseball - #1 Bucksport vs. #6 Mt. View 6:30 p.m.

Class D Baseball - #2 Stearns vs. #4 Machias 3. p.m

Class A Softball - #2 Skowhegan vs. #9 Messalonsee 6:30 p.m.

Class B Softball - #6 Hermon vs. #8 Winslow 8 p.m.

Class C Softball - #5 Orono vs. #2 Mattanawcook 3 p.m.

Class D Softball - #3 Hodgdon vs. #8 Machias 5:30 p.m.

I can't get there. Will any of the games be streamed?

All the games will be streamed by WHOU with their agreement with the Maine Principal's Association. Subscriptions are needed. Subscriptions are $10.00 a month for unlimited games or $85.00 for a year.

Don't click on strange links! The only site that is streaming the game is WHOU. Lots of spammers are out there with false links. They are hoping that you'll register with your "normal" user name and password so then they can gain access to your accounts!