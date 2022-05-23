Northern Maine Class A Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 23
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Baseball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor
|11-1
|186.784
|2
|Oxford Hills
|10-2
|156.849
|3
|Mt. Ararat
|8-4
|120.777
|4
|Brewer
|6-6
|102.630
|5
|Messalonskee
|7-5
|100.476
|6
|Hampden Academy
|6-6
|96.746
|7
|Skowhegan
|6-6
|96.261
|8
|Mt. Blue
|5-6
|89.069
|9
|Edward Little
|6-7
|81.720
|10
|Camden Hills
|5-5
|72.461
|11
|Lewiston
|5-7
|67.260
|12
|Brunswick
|2-10
|32.583
