Northern Maine Class A Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 23

Brewer-Messalonskee Baseball, April 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Baseball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bangor11-1186.784
2Oxford Hills10-2156.849
3Mt. Ararat8-4120.777
4Brewer6-6102.630
5Messalonskee7-5100.476
6Hampden Academy6-696.746
7Skowhegan6-696.261
8Mt. Blue5-689.069
9Edward Little6-781.720
10Camden Hills5-572.461
11Lewiston5-767.260
12Brunswick2-1032.583

 

