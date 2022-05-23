Northern Maine Class A Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 23

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Baseball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor 11-1 186.784 2 Oxford Hills 10-2 156.849 3 Mt. Ararat 8-4 120.777 4 Brewer 6-6 102.630 5 Messalonskee 7-5 100.476 6 Hampden Academy 6-6 96.746 7 Skowhegan 6-6 96.261 8 Mt. Blue 5-6 89.069 9 Edward Little 6-7 81.720 10 Camden Hills 5-5 72.461 11 Lewiston 5-7 67.260 12 Brunswick 2-10 32.583