Northern Maine Softball and Baseball Players Selected to the 2023 Varsity Maine All-State team
The Maine Sunday Telegram published on Sunday, July 16th the 2023 Varsity Mall All-State Softball and Varsity Maine All-State Baseball Teams! Congratulations to all, and a special congratulations to the players from Northern Maine, listed below
Softball
- Mia Coots, Nokomis junior, pitcher
- Ella Hosford, Bucksport senior, pitcher/infield
- Ana Lang, Searsport senior, pitcher
- Lee Johnson, Skowhegan - Coach of the Year
Baseball
- Kam Douin, Cony senior, pitcher/outfield
- Gabe Gifford, Old Town senior, pitcher/outfield
- Jason Libby, Bangor Christian senior, pitcher/shortstop
- Grady Vanidestine, Brewer junior, pitcher/outfield
