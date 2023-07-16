Northern Maine Softball and Baseball Players Selected to the 2023 Varsity Maine All-State team

The Maine Sunday Telegram published on Sunday, July 16th the 2023 Varsity Mall All-State Softball and Varsity Maine All-State Baseball Teams! Congratulations to all, and a special congratulations to the players from Northern Maine, listed below

Softball

Mia Coots, Nokomis junior, pitcher

Ella Hosford, Bucksport senior, pitcher/infield

Ana Lang, Searsport senior, pitcher

Lee Johnson, Skowhegan - Coach of the Year

Baseball

Kam Douin, Cony senior, pitcher/outfield

Gabe Gifford, Old Town senior, pitcher/outfield

Jason Libby, Bangor Christian senior, pitcher/shortstop

Grady Vanidestine, Brewer junior, pitcher/outfield

