Old Town 162 Ellsworth 194 MDI 207

The Old Town Golf Team won the Golf Match with Ellsworth and MDI at the Lucerne Golf Course on Monday, September 16th. Old Town's Team Score was 162, while Ellsworth shot 194 and MDI 207

Old Town's Nate Baker was the medalist with the low round of 38 which was just 2 over par.

Here are the individual scores

Old Town 162

Nate Baker 38

Sam Cote 40

Brooks Vose 41

Michael Garland 43

Brady Harris 45

Tyler MacHaney 53

Cameron Rackliffe 64

Ellsworth 194

Braydon King 43

Morgan Blair 44

Orion Wilson 49

Brandon Blaisdal 54

Watson Walls 67

MDI 207

Oakely Thomas 49

Alex Donahue 52

Cate Brown 53

Eli MacDonnell 53

Spencer Grierson 54

Phoebe Chamberlain 58

