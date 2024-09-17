Old Town 162 Ellsworth 194 MDI 207
The Old Town Golf Team won the Golf Match with Ellsworth and MDI at the Lucerne Golf Course on Monday, September 16th. Old Town's Team Score was 162, while Ellsworth shot 194 and MDI 207
Old Town's Nate Baker was the medalist with the low round of 38 which was just 2 over par.
Here are the individual scores
Old Town 162
- Nate Baker 38
- Sam Cote 40
- Brooks Vose 41
- Michael Garland 43
- Brady Harris 45
- Tyler MacHaney 53
- Cameron Rackliffe 64
Ellsworth 194
- Braydon King 43
- Morgan Blair 44
- Orion Wilson 49
- Brandon Blaisdal 54
- Watson Walls 67
MDI 207
- Oakely Thomas 49
- Alex Donahue 52
- Cate Brown 53
- Eli MacDonnell 53
- Spencer Grierson 54
- Phoebe Chamberlain 58
