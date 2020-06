It's no surprise to see Belfast in the Sweet 16, a city that made it to the Final 4 of last year's competition. Old Town, on the other hand, has fought tooth and nail to earn your respect in this year's tournament.

Brian McDormand highlighted the blue collar work ethic of Old Town in his appearance on The Drive:

Thomas Kittridge, the Director of Economic Development for the city of Belfast, told us why his town is quintessential Maine: