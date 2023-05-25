Old Town Beats MDI 12-3 on Senior Recognition Day

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 12-3 on Senior Recognition Day, May 25th in Bar Harbor. The Coyotes scored in every inning except the 2nd inning.

2023 MDI Varsity Baseball Seniors Photo Chris Popper 2023 MDI Varsity Baseball Seniors Photo Chris Popper loading...

Gabe Gifford had 2 hits along with a double, driving in a run. Jackson Lizzotte had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs. Lucas Moore had 2 singles and drove in a run. Brendan Mahaney had a double. Preston Vose, James Dumond and Alex McCannell each singled for the Coyotes.

Gifford and Moore each had 2 stolen bases and McCannell and Vose each swiped a base.

Gabe Gifford, the UMaine recruit started on the mound for Old Town and went 5.0 innings deep, allowing just 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 12 and walked 5. McCannell pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.

For MDI Joey Wellman-Clouse had a pair of hits, including a double., driving in 2 runs. Isaac MacDonnell had a double, and Logan Blanchett had a double as well. Colin Sullivan had a single.

Ryan Davis started on the mound for MDI and didn't record an out. He allowed 1 hit, and walked 3, giving up a run. Jay Haney went 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1. Nick Jacobs got the final out in the 3rd inning. Colin Sullivan pitched the 4th, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1. Joey Wellman-Clouse pitched the 5th and 6th innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, none of which were earned. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Nick Roos pitched the 7th.

MDI is now 7-7. They play at Hermon on Monday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 12-3. They play their final regular season game Saturday when they host John Bapst on May 30th at 4;30 p.m.