Old Town Beats MDI 12-3 on Senior Recognition Day
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 12-3 on Senior Recognition Day, May 25th in Bar Harbor. The Coyotes scored in every inning except the 2nd inning.
Gabe Gifford had 2 hits along with a double, driving in a run. Jackson Lizzotte had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs. Lucas Moore had 2 singles and drove in a run. Brendan Mahaney had a double. Preston Vose, James Dumond and Alex McCannell each singled for the Coyotes.
Gifford and Moore each had 2 stolen bases and McCannell and Vose each swiped a base.
Gabe Gifford, the UMaine recruit started on the mound for Old Town and went 5.0 innings deep, allowing just 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 12 and walked 5. McCannell pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.
For MDI Joey Wellman-Clouse had a pair of hits, including a double., driving in 2 runs. Isaac MacDonnell had a double, and Logan Blanchett had a double as well. Colin Sullivan had a single.
Ryan Davis started on the mound for MDI and didn't record an out. He allowed 1 hit, and walked 3, giving up a run. Jay Haney went 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1. Nick Jacobs got the final out in the 3rd inning. Colin Sullivan pitched the 4th, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1. Joey Wellman-Clouse pitched the 5th and 6th innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, none of which were earned. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Nick Roos pitched the 7th.
MDI is now 7-7. They play at Hermon on Monday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.
Old Town is 12-3. They play their final regular season game Saturday when they host John Bapst on May 30th at 4;30 p.m.