Old Town Beats Yarmouth 1-0 for State Class B Baseball Championship

The Old Town Coyotes are the State Class B Baseball Champions after beating the Yarmouth Clippers 1-0 at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday, June 20th.

The Coyotes were able to pitch their ace, Gabe Gifford thanks to the game being postponed on Saturday. Gifford, who will be heading to the University of Maine in the Fall, pitched a complete game 2-hitter. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Meanwhile Gifford went 2-3 at the plate batting leadoff. 1 of the 2 hits was a double.

Old Town scored the lone run of the game in the 6th inning. James Dumond reached on an error to lead off the inning. He was then sacrificed to 2nd on a bunt by Nate Baker. Brendan Mahaney flew out to right field, for the 2nd out, with Dumond staying at 2nd. But he would score as Lucas Moore doubled to left.

Nate Baker and Preston Vose each singled for the Coyotes.

Liam Hickey was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Yarmouth. He struck out 10 and walked only 1 batter. The lone run was unearned.

Matthew Gautreau and Sam Lowenstein singled for the Clippers.

Yarmouth ends their season with a 14-6 record.

Old Town will bring home the Gold Glove to the trophy case. They finish the season with a 17-3 record.

The Coyotes won the State Championship in 2021.